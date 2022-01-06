Bank of Hawaii Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in AutoZone by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.29.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,034.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,921.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,722.56. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

