Bank of Hawaii Purchases 656 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $291,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.67 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -190.73 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

