Bank of Hawaii Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 354.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $235.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,490. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

