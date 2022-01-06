Bank of Hawaii Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 262.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $166.39 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.