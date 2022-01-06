Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BCE were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in BCE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

