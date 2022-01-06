Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CSX were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

