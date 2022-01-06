Bank of Hawaii Sells 304 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.15 and a 12-month high of $139.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

