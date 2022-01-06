Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$139.97 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$94.90 and a 52-week high of C$142.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$137.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

