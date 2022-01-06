Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.96

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.96 and last traded at $71.52, with a volume of 2650315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 671,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,354,000 after buying an additional 380,860 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,804,000 after buying an additional 546,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

