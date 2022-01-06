BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

BKU opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.