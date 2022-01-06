Barclays Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $72.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.