Barclays Raises Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 155

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

CFRUY opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

