Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 352 ($4.74) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

BAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.23) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.13) to GBX 400 ($5.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.20 ($4.72).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 336.20 ($4.53) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 323.32. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

