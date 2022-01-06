Barclays Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $59.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,381,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.