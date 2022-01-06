Basid Coin (BASID) Price Hits $0.0082

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $833,997.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars.

