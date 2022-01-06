Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BVNRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY remained flat at $$13.45 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.