BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,646,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $633,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BCE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BCE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,587,000 after purchasing an additional 521,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

