Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.