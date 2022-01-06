Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $64,050,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $63,154,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.