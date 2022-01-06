Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target Raised to €88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BDRFY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

BDRFY stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

