BENQI (QI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.52 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $38.93 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00061949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.31 or 0.07886333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00076551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,112.82 or 0.99903199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008109 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.