Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.58) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.92) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($22.37).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,375.60 ($18.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,357.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,365.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,114 ($15.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.55).

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.02), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($983,391.34). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.14), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,597,430.43).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

