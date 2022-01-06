Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BLI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.95. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

