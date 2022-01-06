Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.74. 13,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,224,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

BGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.