Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $0.59

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.17 million and $120,504.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00061682 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.89 or 0.07841899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00076343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,827.17 or 0.99779325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

