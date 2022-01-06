BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.74.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $27,281,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $26,010,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BGC Partners by 186.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,500 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $13,046,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in BGC Partners by 174.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,993,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.