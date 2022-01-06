BiFi (BIFI) Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $89,793.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00220575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003618 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00092876 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.76 or 0.00490067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

