Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

BYLOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

