Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.71

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.71 and last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 65682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

