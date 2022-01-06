Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $202.29 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,116 shares of company stock worth $132,263,990 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

