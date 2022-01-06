Biomerica, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biomerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 86.94%.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -0.69. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57,857 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.