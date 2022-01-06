Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
