Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

