BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,288 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.33.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $211.43 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of -1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

