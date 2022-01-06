BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.11% from the stock’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $211.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of -1.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

