BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.11% from the stock’s current price.
BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.33.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $211.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of -1.37.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
