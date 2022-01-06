Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 57.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $82,059.65 and approximately $174.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,934.93 or 1.00052290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00090126 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00285272 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.34 or 0.00466854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00147190 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,245,106 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.