BitcoinZ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $708,503.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $708,503.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00313007 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00133722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00088766 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,731,833,634 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

