BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $240.62 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00181015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010329 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004970 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000983 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002772 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

