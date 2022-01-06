BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $891.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $926.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $902.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

