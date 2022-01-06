BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years.

Shares of MUA opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

