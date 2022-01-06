BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years.
Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
