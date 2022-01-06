BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

