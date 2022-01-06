BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,679. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

