Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,464,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLSP remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 11,510,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060,514. Blue Sphere has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

