Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.01

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 1730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $720.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP La Osa Jorge De bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 26.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 92.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

