Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.01

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 1730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $720.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.85.
In other news, EVP La Osa Jorge De bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 26.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 92.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
