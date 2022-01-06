BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Acquires 179 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $434.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $487.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $311.03 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

