BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.51 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,408 shares of company stock worth $18,689,758. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

