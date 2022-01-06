BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Splunk by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.96.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.