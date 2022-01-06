Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after acquiring an additional 246,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 96,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.