BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Trading 6% Higher

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $47.87. 25,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,009,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 14.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 511,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

