Boston Partners Cuts Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.26% of Tronox worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

