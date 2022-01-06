Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,156,860 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.23% of Kinross Gold worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

